Kenty Love habla de su nuevo sencillo Todo Va A Estar Bien

El cantante puertorriqueño Kenty Love reside en Filadelfia, Pensilvania y ha estado en la escena musical durante muchos años.
Recientemente lanzó un sencillo llamado Todo Va A Estar Bien, para aquellos que luchan durante la pandemia de coronavirus.
Kenty habló con 69 News Edición en Español sobre la canción y el concepto del video.
Él también expresó su lucha contra el virus.
Sigue a Kenty en Facebook y Youtube donde encontrarás su nuevo sencillo.
¡Apoyen el talento local!
