NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northern, northwest and southern New
Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From Sunday evening through late Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will develop west to east Sunday
morning and last through late Monday or early Tuesday. The
highest snow totals and snowfall rates are most likely to occur
late Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Todo Va A Estar Bien

Kenty Love habla de su nuevo sencillo Todo Va A Estar Bien

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read

El cantante puertorriqueño Kenty Love reside en Filadelfia, Pensilvania y ha estado en la escena musical durante muchos años.

Recientemente lanzó un sencillo llamado Todo Va A Estar Bien, para aquellos que luchan durante la pandemia de coronavirus.

Kenty habló con 69 News Edición en Español sobre la canción y el concepto del video.

Él también expresó su lucha contra el virus.

Sigue a Kenty en Facebook y Youtube donde encontrarás su nuevo sencillo.

¡Apoyen el talento local!

Puerto Rican singer Kenty Love resides in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and has been in the music seen for many years.

He recently released a single called Todo Va A Estar Bien, for those struggling to get by during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kenty spoke to 69 News Edición en Español about the song and the concept of the video.

He too also went through his struggle with the virus.

Follow Kenty on Facebook and Youtube where you will find his new single.

Support your local talent!

