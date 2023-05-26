 Skip to main content
Los ganadores de los Premios Freddy's 2023

La Lista completa de los ganadores de los Premios Freddys 2023 

▶  WATCH:  Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra: Emmaus High School | Fiddler on the Roof

▶  WATCH:  Outstanding Use of Scenery: Freedom High School | Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

▶  WATCH:  Outstanding Use of Costumes: Parkland High School | Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

▶  WATCH:  Outstanding Performance by a Male Ensemble Member: RJ Kloecker as Mal Beineke | Phillipsburg High School | The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy

▶  WATCH:  Outstanding Performance by a Female Ensemble Member: Addison Treat as Aunt Eller | Parkland High School | Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

▶  WATCH:  Outstanding Use of Lighting: Emmaus High School | Fiddler on the Roof

▶  WATCH:  Outstanding Small Ensemble Performance: Angelina Dries, Aidan Heil | “On The Right Track” | Catasauqua High School | Pippin

▶  WATCH:  Outstanding Use of Choreography and Musical Staging: Parkland High School | Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role: (tie) ▶  WATCH:  Kaylee Babiak as Catherine | Hackettstown High School | Pippin

▶  WATCH:  Emily Novak as Golde | Emmaus High School | Fiddler on the Roof

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role: (tie) Tyrik ▶  WATCH:  Tyrik Iman-Washington, Jr. as Gleb | Warren Hills Regional High School | Anastasia

▶  WATCH:  Patrick D'Amico as Stacee Jaxx | Southern Lehigh High School | Rock of Ages: Teen Edition

▶  WATCH:  Outstanding Performance by a Featured Dancer: Gabriela Baran as Dream Laurey | Parkland High School | Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

▶  WATCH:  Outstanding Ensemble: Emmaus High School | Fiddler on the Roof

▶  WATCH:  Vic Kumma Award for Outstanding Solo Vocal Performance: Grace Spellacy | “Get Out And Stay Out” | Salisbury High School | 9 to 5 the Musical

▶  WATCH:  Education/Community Impact Award: Salisbury High School

▶  WATCH:   Student Achievement Award: Maeve Yanes | Stage Manager/Volunteer Coordinator | Emmaus High School | Fiddler on the Roof

▶  WATCH:  Outstanding Featured Performance by an Actor: Mak Cerrada-Shapiro as Officer Lockstock | Belvidere High School | Urinetown

▶  WATCH:  Outstanding Featured Performance by an Actress: Jenna Seasholtz as Lonny Barnett | Southern Lehigh High School | Rock of Ages: Teen Edition

▶  WATCH:  Outstanding Production Number: Liberty High School | “Brotherhood of Man” | How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying

▶  WATCH:  Outstanding Stage Crew In honor of Capt. Christopher Seifert: Bangor Area High School | Anastasia

▶  WATCH:  Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role: Angelina Dries as Leading Player | Catasauqua High School | Pippin

▶  WATCH:  Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role: Jacob Klinedinst as Tevye | Emmaus High School | Fiddler on the Roof

▶  WATCH:  Outstanding Overall Production by a Smaller School: Hackettstown High School | Pippin

▶  WATCH:  Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical: Emmaus High School | Fiddler on the Roof

