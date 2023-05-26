Los ganadores de los Premios Freddy's 2023

La Lista completa de los ganadores de los Premios Freddys 2023
▶ WATCH: Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra: Emmaus High School | Fiddler on the Roof
▶ WATCH: Outstanding Use of Scenery: Freedom High School | Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
▶ WATCH: Outstanding Use of Costumes: Parkland High School | Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
▶ WATCH: Outstanding Performance by a Male Ensemble Member: RJ Kloecker as Mal Beineke | Phillipsburg High School | The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy
▶ WATCH: Outstanding Performance by a Female Ensemble Member: Addison Treat as Aunt Eller | Parkland High School | Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
▶ WATCH: Outstanding Use of Lighting: Emmaus High School | Fiddler on the Roof
▶ WATCH: Outstanding Small Ensemble Performance: Angelina Dries, Aidan Heil | “On The Right Track” | Catasauqua High School | Pippin
▶ WATCH: Outstanding Use of Choreography and Musical Staging: Parkland High School | Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role: (tie) ▶ WATCH: Kaylee Babiak as Catherine | Hackettstown High School | Pippin
▶ WATCH: Emily Novak as Golde | Emmaus High School | Fiddler on the Roof
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role: (tie) Tyrik ▶ WATCH: Tyrik Iman-Washington, Jr. as Gleb | Warren Hills Regional High School | Anastasia
▶ WATCH: Patrick D'Amico as Stacee Jaxx | Southern Lehigh High School | Rock of Ages: Teen Edition
▶ WATCH: Outstanding Performance by a Featured Dancer: Gabriela Baran as Dream Laurey | Parkland High School | Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
▶ WATCH: Outstanding Ensemble: Emmaus High School | Fiddler on the Roof
▶ WATCH: Vic Kumma Award for Outstanding Solo Vocal Performance: Grace Spellacy | “Get Out And Stay Out” | Salisbury High School | 9 to 5 the Musical
▶ WATCH: Education/Community Impact Award: Salisbury High School
▶ WATCH: Student Achievement Award: Maeve Yanes | Stage Manager/Volunteer Coordinator | Emmaus High School | Fiddler on the Roof
▶ WATCH: Outstanding Featured Performance by an Actor: Mak Cerrada-Shapiro as Officer Lockstock | Belvidere High School | Urinetown
▶ WATCH: Outstanding Featured Performance by an Actress: Jenna Seasholtz as Lonny Barnett | Southern Lehigh High School | Rock of Ages: Teen Edition
▶ WATCH: Outstanding Production Number: Liberty High School | “Brotherhood of Man” | How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying
▶ WATCH: Outstanding Stage Crew In honor of Capt. Christopher Seifert: Bangor Area High School | Anastasia
▶ WATCH: Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role: Angelina Dries as Leading Player | Catasauqua High School | Pippin
▶ WATCH: Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role: Jacob Klinedinst as Tevye | Emmaus High School | Fiddler on the Roof
▶ WATCH: Outstanding Overall Production by a Smaller School: Hackettstown High School | Pippin
▶ WATCH: Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical: Emmaus High School | Fiddler on the Roof