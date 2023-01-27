Marisela detalla concierto en Bethlehem el 19 de febrero

La reconocida artista Marisela realizará una gira en febrero por diferentes ciudades de los Estados Unidos.
El Centro de Eventos Wind Creek en Bethlehem es una de sus paradas. Junto a Álvaro Torres, realizarán un concierto el 19 de febrero para celebrar el Día de los Enamorados.
Para más información o para comprar entradas entra aquí.
ENGLISH:
Renown artist Marisela is set to go on tour in February to different cities in the United States.
The Wind Creek Events Center in Bethlehem is one of her stops. Along with Alvaro Torres, they will hold a concert on February 19th to celebrate Valentine's Day.
For the story in English click below.
For more information or to buy tickets click here.