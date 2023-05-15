Romeo Santos viene a Reading en noviembre ¡Los detalles!

El 'Rey de la Bachata' Romeo Santos anuncia que se va de gira y la ciudad de Reading, Pensilvania será uno de sus destinos.
El Santander Arena abrirá sus puertas para recibir al reconocido artista dominicano el 3 de noviembre y no cabe a duda que el estadio bajo techo estará encendido.
Más información de su concierto en Reading aquí.
El cantante publicó en su cuenta de instagram lo siguiente:
Por demanda popular se agregan ciudades adicionales a mi Gira Fórmula Vol3 en Estados Unidos y Canadá.
La pre-venta será disponible a partir de este martes, el 16 de mayo a las 10AM (código: FORMULA3).
Venta general - viernes, el 19 de mayo a las 10AM.
Entradas e información en FormulaVol3.com
¡No se pierda la oportunidad de ver a Romeo Santos en concierto! ¡Queremos ver como usted apoya a Romeo Santos!
¡Envíe sus fotos o videos a noticias@wfmz.com y podría salir en la televisión!
ENGLISH:
The 'King of Bachata' Romeo Santos announces that he is going on tour and the city of Reading, Pennsylvania will be one of his destinations.
The Santander Arena will open its doors to receive the renowned Dominican artist on November 3 and there is no doubt that the indoor stadium will be lit.
More on his Reading concert here.
The singer published the following on his instagram account:
By popular demand additional cities are added to my Formula Vol3 Tour in the United States and Canada.
The pre-sale will be available starting this Tuesday, May 16 at 10AM (code: FORMULA3).
General Sale - Friday, May 19 at 10AM.
Tickets and information at FormulaVol3.com
Don't miss the opportunity to see Romeo Santos in concert! We want to see how you support Romeo Santos!
Send your photos or videos to news@wfmz.com and you could be on TV!