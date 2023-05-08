Rubby Pérez puede tener emociones encontradas cuando suba al escenario en mayo.
El famoso cantante dominicano tiene presentaciones en Nueva Jersey los días 12 y 13 y el Día de las Madres tendrá un concierto en Filadelfia en el Makumba Restaurant Bar en 4501 Castor Avenue (Puertas abiertas a las 9 p.m.).
Esta será la primera vez que Pérez pasará el Día de la Madre en Estados Unidos y el Día de la Madre Dominicana sin su esposa, Inés Lizardo, quien falleció de cáncer en octubre de 2022 en República Dominicana. Pérez recibió la noticia del fallecimiento de su esposa mientras bajaba del escenario de una presentación.
Pérez recientemente pasó el cumpleaños de su esposa en abril. Aunque puede ser difícil, Pérez dijo en una entrevista reciente que busca en Dios consuelo y fortaleza para enfrentar las adversidades.
Según la entrevista, Pérez encuentra a Job en la Biblia y el Salmo 103 como sus referentes de vida.
