Venezolano Alex Moreno de Filadelfia compartirá escenario con Marisela y Álvaro Torres en Bethlehem

Conozca a un cantante venezolano que llegó al sureste de Pensilvania hace cinco años y como todos que llegan al país por primera vez, luchó para salir adelante.
Alex Moreno tuvo todo tipo de trabajo hasta que un día en un biblioteca en Kenneth Square, todos se quedaron impresionados cuando empezó a cantar 'Las Mañanitas'.
La directora del programa de inglés conectó a Moreno con la gente correcta para que pueda mostrar su talento de cantar.
Moreno lleva la música en la sangre ya desde una temprana edad empezó a cantar y tocar instrumentos.
El 19 de febrero subirá el escenario y formará parte del concierto de Marisela y Álvaro Torres en el Wind Creek Events Center en Bethlehem, Pensilvania.
ENGLISH:
Meet a Venezuelan singer who came to southeastern Pennsylvania five years ago and, like anyone who's new in the United States, found anyway to get by.
Alex Moreno had all kinds of jobs until one day in a library in Kenneth Square, everyone was impressed when he began to sing 'Las Mañanitas'.
The director of the English program connected Moreno with the right people so that he can showcase his singing talent.
Moreno has music in his blood and from an early age he began to sing and play instruments.
On February 19, he will take the stage and take part in the Marisela and Álvaro Torres concert at the Wind Creek Events Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.