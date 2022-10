NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey...and Pennsylvania... including the following counties...in northern New Jersey... Hunterdon, Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Bucks, Lehigh, and Northampton. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 912 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly across portions of the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Although the heaviest rain has left the region, it will take time for the runoff to recede. Additional light rain amounts up to one half inch are possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include... Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Quakertown, Perkasie, Wilson, Washington, Blairstown, Hellertown, Belvidere, Harmony, and Oxford. - This includes the following highways... Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 64 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 9. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 4 and 19. Northeast Extension near mile marker 48. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&