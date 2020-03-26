Especialistas locales hablan del cotagio del coronavirus
Right Now
52°
- Humidity: 59%
- Cloud Coverage:39%
- Wind: 9 mph
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:54:40 AM
- Sunset: 07:21:18 PM
Today
Milder with areas of clouds and sunshine.
Tonight
Becoming cloudy with some rain arriving late.
Tomorrow
Some morning rain, then turning partly sunny and milder in the afternoon.
- What the Tech? Save money and improve Wi-Fi speed
- Lehigh Valley pediatrics team makes video for patients
- Supplements: Good for your heart or a waste of time?
- Stocks have first back-to-back gains since sell-off began
- Security firm trains guards to take temps during pandemic
- Berks companies sound off on coronavirus cases
- Easton approves emergency declaration resolution amid pandemic
- Pub in Bethlehem giving out free soup to those in need
- Monroe County reports 2nd coronavirus-related death
- Bethlehem pizza shop gives out food baskets at grab-and-go pantry tent