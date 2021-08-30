CONDADO LANCASTER, PA .- La oficina del forense del condado Lancaster, reporta como un suicidio, la muerte de la ex-estrella infantil Matthew Mindler.

La causa de muerte aún está pendiente en espera de los resultados de toxicología.

Mindler, de 19 años, estaba inscrito en la Universidad de Millersville y fue reportado como desaparecido el jueves.

Su cuerpo fue encontrado el sábado en un área boscosa cerca del campus. Mindler era de Hellertown y participó en la pelicula: "Our Idiot Brother" en 2011.