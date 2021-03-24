Estudiante sentenciado por envenenar a su compañero de habitación en Universidad Lehigh
69 News Edición en Español
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
54°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 92%
- Cloud Coverage:92%
- Wind: 4 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:58:10 AM
- Sunset: 07:18:42 PM
Today
Cloudy with evening rain tapering to drizzle with areas of fog developing.
Tonight
Cloudy with evening rain tapering to drizzle with areas of fog developing.
Tomorrow
Clouds and areas of fog giving way to some sunshine. Much warmer.
- Global semiconductor shortage being felt in the Lehigh Valley
- Allentown Police Dept. partners with Cedar Crest College on project that aims to make Queen City a better place
- Governor: New Jersey schools should be all in person in fall
- Health Beat: Constant reflux, constant damage
- Former NJ municipal tax collector pleads guilty to misappropriating $824K in property tax money
- 2020 overdose deaths highest-ever recorded in Berks
- Lehigh County announces new emergency rental assistance program
- AG: Doylestown doctor unlawfully prescribed opioid medications
- Man charged in 2019 Slate Belt home invasion sentenced to up to 13 years in prison
- Crews rescue several animals from Upper Macungie Twp. fire