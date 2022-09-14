READING, PA .- Reading también comienza este mes por lo alto con una exposición de fotografías titulada LAS CARAS. EL trabajo del fotógrafo del condado Berks, Don Carrick, que cuenta historias a través de fotografías de contribuyentes latinos de Reading para crear una discusión política y social, estará en exhibición junto con obras de Joe Conzo, un fotógrafo de la ciudad de Nueva York, hasta el 15 de octubre en el cuarto piso del Googleworks.

