READING, PA .- Reading también comienza este mes por lo alto con una exposición de fotografías titulada LAS CARAS. EL trabajo del fotógrafo del condado Berks, Don Carrick, que cuenta historias a través de fotografías de contribuyentes latinos de Reading para crear una discusión política y social, estará en exhibición junto con obras de Joe Conzo, un fotógrafo de la ciudad de Nueva York, hasta el 15 de octubre en el cuarto piso del Googleworks.
Exposición de fotografia latina en Reading
69 News Edición en Español
