HARRISBURG, PA .- El Senado de Pensilvania aprueba legislación que permitiría a familiares visitar y brindar atención a parientes que viven en centros de atención a largo plazo.

El senador Bob Mensch, que representa partes del condado Berks, patrocina el proyecto de ley.

Dice que su proyecto se basa en una política en Indiana que permite a los residentes de los centros designar a miembros de su familia como "cuidadores esenciales".

Mensch cree que el estado puede hacer más para ayudar a las familias a mantenerse en contacto durante la pandemia y otras emergencias.

El proyecto pasa ahora a la Cámara para su consideración.

