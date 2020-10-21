Weather Alert

DEZ001-002-MDZ008-012-015-019-020-NJZ001-007>010-012-013-015>022- 027-PAZ060>062-070-071-101>106-221000- New Castle-Kent-Cecil-Kent MD-Queen Annes-Talbot-Caroline-Sussex- Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex-Western Monmouth- Mercer-Salem-Gloucester-Camden-Northwestern Burlington-Ocean- Cumberland-Atlantic-Southeastern Burlington-Berks-Lehigh- Northampton-Delaware-Philadelphia-Western Chester-Eastern Chester- Western Montgomery-Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Wilmington, Dover, Elkton, Chestertown, Centreville, Easton, Denton, Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Trenton, Pennsville, Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Jackson, Millville, Hammonton, Wharton State Forest, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Media, Philadelphia, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 931 PM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020 ...Foggy conditions expected overnight... Areas of fog, with some patchy dense fog, are expected to develop across much of eastern Pennsylvania, Delmarva and New Jersey overnight. Visibilities will drop below one-half mile at times in some areas. The fog should persist for much of the night. On the road, make sure to leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you and be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities. $$