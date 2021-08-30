WASHINGTON, DC .- Los beneficios federales de desempleo que se implementaron durante la pandemia terminan este fin de semana.

Ahora el estado está enviando un recordatorio sobre algunos de los programas disponibles para las personas que están sin trabajo. El estado dice que el Departamento de Servicios Humanos continuará brindando una serie de programas, conectando a las personas con recursos que pueden ayudar con el alquiler, la atención médica y la alimentación.