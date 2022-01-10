CONDADO BERKS, PA .- En nuestra región, el fiscal del condado Berks elogia a su equipo y a la policía por sus esfuerzos para resolver los homicidios del año pasado.

Él dice que Berks registró 18 homicidios en 2021, y las autoridades realizaron arrestos en aproximadamente el 80 por ciento de ellos.

De los 18 casos, tres fueron homicidios-suicidios y uno fue declarado "justificado".

Se han realizado arrestos en otros 11, y tres siguen bajo investigación, incluido un tiroteo afuera de un salón en el municipio de Cumru y el asesinato de un adolescente en la cuadra 1,000 de la calle Spring en Reading.