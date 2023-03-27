R.M. Palmer explosion scene in West Reading - Saturday afternoon

La vista del sábado por la tarde de los esfuerzos de rescate en el sitio de R.M. Palmer en South Second Avenue en West Reading.
R.M. Palmer explosion scene in West Reading late Saturday night.

La vista del sitio de la explosión de Palmer en South Second Avenue en West Reading desde un mirador al otro lado de Penn Avenue.

 
Saturday night scene of R.M. Palmer explosion in West Reading

La vista desde South Second Avenue hacia Penn Avenue el sábado por la noche.
R.M. Palmer balloon walk to explosion site in West Reading

Empleados de R.M. Palmer Company se reúnen el domingo afuera del American Diner en Penn Avenue en West Reading para caminar hasta la escena de la explosión en South Second Avenue en honra de las víctimas. 

El restaurante también donó el 100% de las ganancias del domingo a los departamentos de policía y bomberos para apoyar sus esfuerzos.

"Nuestros pensamientos, oraciones y condolencias están con todos los involucrados en esta tragedia", dijo el restaurante en una publicación en Facebook. 
Sunday morning view of R.M. Palmer explosion site in West Reading

La vista del domingo por la mañana desde un área donde se puede ver la recuperación de la explosión del viernes en R.M. Palmer Company en South Second Avenue en West Reading.

 
Sunday afternoon scene at R.M. Palmer explosion site in West Reading

La escena del domingo por la tarde de los esfuerzos de búsqueda en el R.M. Palmer Company en South Second Avenue en West Reading. Una explosión el viernes por la tarde fue fatal. 
Small memorial at West Reading factory explosion site

Un pequeño monumento el lunes por la mañana cerca de la escena de la explosión mortal en el R.M. fábrica de chocolate, Palmer Company.

 
Canteen at R.M. Palmer explosion site in West Reading

Los voluntarios estacionan una cantina en el sitio de la explosión de Palmer en West Reading para proporcionar comida y bebidas a los equipos de emergencia.

 
West Reading news conference on R.M. Palmer explosion - Sunday morning

Los funcionarios de West Reading realizaron una conferencia de prensa el domingo por la mañana para informar al público sobre la búsqueda en la escena de la explosión del viernes en R.M. Palmer. 

 
Sunday morning news conference on R.M. Palmer explosion in West Reading

Tammy White, presidente de United Way del condado de Berks, y Kevin Murphy, presidente de la fundación comunitaria del condado de Berks, anuncian la creación del fondo de recuperación del desastre de West Reading durante una conferencia de prensa el domingo por la mañana. El fondo está aceptando donaciones para ayudar a las familias de los muertos en la explosión de Palmer, así como personas que han sido desplazadas de sus hogares o han perdido su empleo.

Las donaciones se pueden hacer en el sitio web de la Fundación Comunitaria del Condado de Berks o enviando un cheque por correo a la Fundación Comunitaria del Condado de Berks, 237 Court Street, Reading, PA 19601 y mencionando el Fondo de Recuperación de Desastres de West Reading en la línea de notas.