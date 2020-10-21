TRENTON, NJ .- El gobernador de Nueva Jersey, Phil Murphy, dice que ahora está en cuarentena, luego de descubrir que un miembro de su personal dio positivo a COVID-19.

El gobernador y su esposa fueron examinados este miércoles y ambas pruebas dieron negativo.

Dicen que se quedarán en casa por todo el fin de semana por si acaso.

Mientras tanto  el número de casos en ese estado ahora asciende a más de 223,000 después de que oficiales de salud agregaron más de 1,000 casos nuevos hoy.

También reportaron 18 muertes adicionales.

