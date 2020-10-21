DEZ001-002-MDZ008-012-015-019-020-NJZ001-007>010-012-013-015>022-
027-PAZ060>062-070-071-101>106-221000-
New Castle-Kent-Cecil-Kent MD-Queen Annes-Talbot-Caroline-Sussex-
Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex-Western Monmouth-
Mercer-Salem-Gloucester-Camden-Northwestern Burlington-Ocean-
Cumberland-Atlantic-Southeastern Burlington-Berks-Lehigh-
Northampton-Delaware-Philadelphia-Western Chester-Eastern Chester-
Western Montgomery-Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks-
Including the cities of Wilmington, Dover, Elkton, Chestertown,
Centreville, Easton, Denton, Newton, Washington, Morristown,
Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Trenton,
Pennsville, Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown,
Mount Holly, Jackson, Millville, Hammonton, Wharton State Forest,
Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Media, Philadelphia, Honey Brook,
Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown,
Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville,
and Doylestown
931 PM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020
...Foggy conditions expected overnight...
Areas of fog, with some patchy dense fog, are expected to develop
across much of eastern Pennsylvania, Delmarva and New Jersey
overnight. Visibilities will drop below one-half mile at times in
some areas. The fog should persist for much of the night.
On the road, make sure to leave extra space between you and the
vehicle in front of you and be prepared for rapidly changing
visibilities.
$$