HARRISBURG, PA .- El gobernador de Pensilvania Tom Wolf anuncia un alivio financiero para restaurantes y bares.

El está implementando un plan para no exigir las tarifas de licencia de licor para el próximo año.

Wolf dice que esto le permitirá ahorrar a más de 16,000 bares y restaurantes en el estado un total de 20 millones de dólares.

Los republicanos criticaron la medida, calificando las restricciones de Wolf de excesivas y no respaldadas por la ciencia ni el sentido común.

