BRONX, NY .- La policía de la ciudad de Nueva York investiga un tiroteo en donde perdió la vida un hombre de Allentown.

Según autoridades, el caso ocurrió en el Bronx. La policía identificó a la víctima como Luis Giovanni Colón, de 26 años quien de acuerdo a investigadores recibió múltiples disparos en el torso.

El fue trasladado al hospital donde falleció. Hasta el momento no se ha revelado ningún arresto.