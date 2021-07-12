TRENTON, NJ .- Un hombre de Nueva Jersey será devuelto al estado para enfrentar cargos en relación con el presunto secuestro de un niño de dos años cuya madre fue encontrada muerta en Tennessee.

La oficina del fiscal del condado Union dice que Tyler Rios, de 27 años, de Highland Park, está acusado de secuestro en primer grado.

Se emitió una alerta de menor desaparecido para el niño el viernes.

Fue encontrado ileso en Tennessee el sábado, y Ríos fue detenido. Más tarde el cuerpo de la madre del niño, identificado como Yasemin Uyar, de 24 años, fue encontrado en una zona boscosa cercana.