MUNICIPIO BETHELEHEM, PA .- Un hombre de Bethlehem recibe su veredicto por atropellar a un adolescente con su automóvil.

Quincy Johnson, de 44 años, fue sentenciado de entre cinco a 11 años en una prisión estatal.

Se declaró culpable de varios cargos que incluyen conducir bajo la influencia del alcohol.

La víctima fue un niño de 13 años que paseaba en su bicicleta en la avenida Freemansburg en el Municipio de Bethlehem en abril de 2020.

Los investigadores dicen que el menor todavía necesita atención las 24 horas al día debido a sus lesiones.