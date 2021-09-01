...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the
following areas...in New Jersey...Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex,
Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks,
Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh,
Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks,
Western Chester, and Western Montgomery.
* Through Thursday morning.
* The remnants of Hurricane Ida will pass through the region today
and tonight. Periods of heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms
associated with this low will result in widespread rainfall totals
of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Much of
this rainfall may occur in a short period of time, exacerbating
the flooding threat. Combined with wet antecedent conditions, this
will lead to numerous instances of flash flooding, some of which
may be significant.
* Flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and poor drainage areas
is likely in the areas of heaviest rain. Water is likely to cover
the roads, especially in low-lying areas. Moderate to major
flooding is possible along some main stem rivers, and roads and
structures near these rivers may be flooded.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&