ICE realiza cuestionable arresto en la corte del condado Northampton
- Luis Matute
-
- Updated
Luis Matute
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
46°
Few Clouds
- Humidity: 61%
- Cloud Coverage:48%
- Wind: 13 mph
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:30:37 AM
- Sunset: 05:57:23 PM
Today
Sunshine giving way to clouds with a gusty wind.
Tonight
A brief evening shower in spots, then becoming clear and colder.
Tomorrow
Sunny to partly cloudy, nice.
- Easton Area High School hopes to add more college-level courses
- Police will charge 3 men in 18-year-old man' s shooting death in Allentown
- Berks children's author, musician releasing new book
- Taylor Swift: 'My heart is with everyone in Tennessee'
- 12 Pa. counties added to spotted lanternfly quarantine
- Do voters care about how much presidential candidates are worth?
- Northampton County executive issues executive order after arrest of undocumented immigrant at courthouse
- Members of Asian community say they are feeling backlash amid coronavirus concerns
- Accused drunk driver resists arrests, bites state trooper, police say
- Health Beat: Even doctors miss early signs