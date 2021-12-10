Autoridades continúan investigando la causa de un incendio que cobró la vida de una mujer en el condado Montgomery.

El siniestro se reportó el jueves por la tarde en la cuadra 900 de la calle Main en Pennsburg.

El médico forense acudió a la escena luego que los bomberos encontraron el cuerpo de la mujer. El forense la identificó como Betty Press de 71 años.

Por ahora continuamos a la espera de más información sobre la causa del incendio.