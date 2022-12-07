FILADELFIA, PA .-Un niño fué encontrado muerto en una zona boscosa del noreste de Filadelfia hace varias decadas. Se cree que la victima tenía entre cuatro y seis años de edad y pesaba alrededor de 30 libras. La policía lo identificó como el "Niño en la Caja". Los investigadores encargados del caso dicen que lograron por fin identificar al menor gracias a la tecnologia. Por ahora no se ha revelado la identidad del menor, pero las autoridades dicen que ofreceran una conferencia de prensa este jueves para dar a conocer nuevos detalles de este homicidio.