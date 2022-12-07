FILADELFIA, PA .-Un niño fué encontrado muerto en una zona boscosa del noreste de Filadelfia hace varias decadas. Se cree que la victima tenía entre cuatro y seis años de edad y pesaba alrededor de 30 libras. La policía lo identificó como el "Niño en la Caja". Los investigadores encargados del caso dicen que lograron por fin identificar al menor gracias a la tecnologia. Por ahora no se ha revelado la identidad del menor, pero las autoridades dicen que ofreceran una conferencia de prensa este jueves para dar a conocer nuevos detalles de este homicidio.
Identifican al menor fallecido en 1957
Ahora
51°
Parcialmente Nublado
- Humedad: 91%
- Nubosidad: 69%
- Viento: 5 mph
- Índice de UV: 0 Bajo
- Amanecer: 07:11:45 AM
- Atardecer: 04:34:40 PM
Hoy
Areas of locally dense fog and drizzle this evening, then drying overnight with some breaks in the clouds late. Staying mild and breezes pick up a bit.
Esta Noche
Areas of locally dense fog and drizzle this evening, then drying overnight with some breaks in the clouds late. Staying mild and breezes pick up a bit.
Mañana
Partly sunny and a bit breezy; still rather mild.
- What the Tech? Gift ideas for TikTokers
- Shift4's Isaacman sees growth in international markets, is `frustrated' by share price
- Thinking of gifting a pet? Berks ARL has some advice
- Pottsville man who admitted to drug trafficking sentenced
- Protest staged outside soon-to-close ICE center in Berks
- Investigation continues 5 years after woman's body was found in Williams Twp.
- Easton official accused of threatening child applies for ARD program in effort to have his charges expunged
- Berks museums, historical organizations awarded grants
- UGI responds to gas leak in Coopersburg
- Health Beat: Breast cancer treatment: How much is too much?