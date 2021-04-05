VALLE LEHIGH, PA .- La policía estatal identificó al hombre que fue encontrado muerto el domingo a la orilla del río Schuylkill.

Se trata de Chad Blackston, de 49 años, originario de Hamburg, quien fue encontrado al otro lado del río en el municipio de Tilden, cerca de la cuadra 100 de Hill Drive.

Las autoridades no han dicho si su muerte parece ser sospechosa.