CONDADO BERKS, PA .- Autoridades del condado Berks identifican al hombre que murió en un tiroteo con la policía de Delaware.

El fiscal del distrito dijo que se trata de Evelio Rivera. Dicen que buscaban a Rivera por cargos de intento de homicidio en relación con un incidente en Reading.

Según autoridades en Delaware un altercado se convirtió en un intercambio de disparos con Rivera el jueves por la noche, en un hotel en Rehoboth Beach.

Rivera murió y un oficial resultó herido. La policía estatal de Delaware investiga los hechos.