Incendio cobra la vida de un padre y dos de sus hijos
69 News Edición en Español
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
35°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 87%
- Cloud Coverage:92%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:24:16 AM
- Sunset: 04:41:48 PM
Today
A bit of rain or light wintry mix early; otherwise, considerable cloudiness.
Tonight
A bit of rain or light wintry mix early; otherwise, considerable cloudiness.
Tomorrow
A bit milder with clouds and limited sunshine. Some rain is possible late in the day mainly well west.
- NJ COVID hospitalizations hit 10-month high
- Wolf taps a new election secretary for last year in office
- Authorities: Scam caller claims to be from sheriff's department in Northampton County, tries to solicit money
- WFMZ looks back on family that fought to get back into their home after water main break, sinkhole
- Report ranks Pennsylvania's highways near bottom in US
- Man charged in double-fatal North Whitehall crash months after being charged in deadly Montgomery County crash
- PennDOT prepares amid winter weather advisory
- Part of Lower State Road in Bucks County to temporarily close in 2022
- Parents urged to keep button batteries, small magnets out of reach
- Pennsylvania Lottery jackpot worth $130K won in Lehigh County