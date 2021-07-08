CONDADO BERKS, PA .- Los equipos de bomberos combatieron un incendio de tres alarmas el jueves en la mañana en el condado Berks.

Las llamas estallaron en la cuadra 2900 de Windmill Road. Se podía ver el humo negro saliendo por las ventanas del segundo piso del edificio.

Las autoridades aún no han dicho qué pudo haber provocado el incendio.