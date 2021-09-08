...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Lehigh, south
central Monroe and Northampton Counties through 1030 PM EDT...
At 946 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Bath to near Claussville. Movement was
northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Allentown, Bethlehem, Northampton, Nazareth, Bangor, Slatington, Pen
Argyl, Wind Gap, Bath, Walnutport, Belfast, Tatamy, East Bangor,
Steuben, Neffs, Coffeetown, Berlinsville, Emerald, Claussville and
Danielsville.
This includes the following highways...
Northeast Extension between mile markers 57 and 69.
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 45 and 53.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for
northwestern New Jersey...and eastern and northeastern Pennsylvania.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH