VALLE LEHIGH, PA .- A una semana del paso de la tormenta Ida por nuestra región, existe la posibilidad de más tormentas e inundaciones el miércoles en la  noche.

Esta noticia tiene a residentes que aún no se recuperan de los daños de Ida, muy preocupados y ansiosos.

Además, Departamentos de Servicios de Emergencia se preparan para recibir más llamadas al 911.

Dicen que pondrán especial atención a la posibilidad de cortes del servicio eléctrico, árboles caídos que puedan bloquear calles y carreteras y por supuesto las inundaciones.