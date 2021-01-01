CONDADO CHESTER, PA .- Una investigación sobre un hogar de veteranos en el condado Chester muestra múltiples problemas y errores que provocaron un alto número de muertes por coronavirus.

Dicen que los supervisores deberían haber hecho más para aislar a los residentes infectados. Además, no informaron adecuadamente a los familiares de lo que estaba sucediendo.

Los datos estatales muestran que al menos 42 personas murieron de COVID-19. El Departamento de Asuntos Militares y de Veteranos investiga.