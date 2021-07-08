ALLENTOWN, PA .-  La policía está investigando varios casos de violencia ocurridos en la ciudad de Allentown el jueves. 

El primero fue un tiroteo que ocurrió en la cuadra 700 de la calle Chestnut. La policía dice que recibió informes de disparos, pero cuando llegaron, no encontraron a nadie en ese lugar.

Luego, a unas dos cuadras de distancia encontraron a una persona con heridas de rasguño por disparos.

Esa persona recibió tratamiento médico, pero no cooperó con los investigadores. La policía no ha dicho si hay sospechosos.