Jason Kutt

CONDADO BUCKS, PA .- Un joven fallece al recibir un disparo en el cuello, mientras visitaba el parque estatal Nockamixon este fin de semana. Jason Kutt, de 18 años, perdió la vida en el incidente.

El fiscal de distrito del condado Bucks, dijo que la novia del joven dice que vio a un hombre vestido con ropa de cazador a unos 550 pies de distancia.

Las armas de caza estaban permitidas durante el fin de semana en esa zona del parque.

Los investigadores piden la cooperación del público para dar con el responsable.

Si tiene información que ayude a la policía a realizar un arresto, comuníquese con Crime Alert del Condado Berks. Si su pista conduce a un arresto, podría obtener una recompensa en efectivo.

