WASHINGTON, DC .- Por segunda vez en dos meses, un panel de jueces federales bloquea el intento del presidente Trump de excluir del Censo a inmigrantes que se encuentran sin autorización en el país.

La decisión del panel de tres jueces en California fue más allá de la de un panel similar en Nueva York el mes pasado al afirmar que la orden de Trump en julio no solo era ilegal sino que viola la constitución.

El gobierno ha apelado la decisión de Nueva York ante la Corte Suprema, que acordó escuchar el caso el próximo mes.

