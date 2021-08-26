ALLENTOWN. PA .-  Un tribunal de apelaciones confirma el fallo de un juez sobre una demanda en contra el Departamento de Policía de Allentown. El juez desestimó la demanda en octubre.

La demanda presentada por Michael Morency alega arresto falso, encarcelamiento falso y enjuiciamiento malicioso en relación con su arresto en 2018.

El acusó a la policía de registrar ilegalmente su casa y llevarse dos armas y 2,000 dólares en efectivo mientras estaba detenido.

Documentos judiciales muestran que la policía obtuvo permiso para registrar la casa.