CONDADO MONROE, PA .- Un gran jurado federal acusa formalmente a un hombre de robo bancario en el condado Monroe.

Michael Muse de Brooklyn, Nueva York enfrenta cargos por presuntamente robar un banco en el municipio de Middle Smithfield en septiembre.

Documentos judiciales indican que Muse amenazó a un cajero con una pistola de aire comprimido y luego huyó con 9,000 dólares. La policía lo detuvo luego de una persecución.