ALBANY, NY .- Después de la salida de Andrew Cuomo, la nueva gobernadora de Nueva York, Kathy Hochul está planificando los primeros días de su nueva administración.

Ella reemplazará a Cuomo luego que él anunció su renuncia el martes, tras las acusaciones de acoso sexual.

Hochul, de 62 años, supervisará una economía de 1.5 billones de dólares. Su primera orden del día será traer gente nueva a su administración.

En una conferencia de prensa hoy en Albany, dijo que espera anunciar a su vice-gobernador en un par de semanas.