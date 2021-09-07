CONDADO MONROE, PA .- La Policía Estatal de Pensilvania investiga un accidente fatal en el condado Monroe.

Ocurrió el lunes por la tarde en la Ruta 209 en el municipio de Chestnuthill.

La policía dice que un motociclista viajaba en dirección sur cuando impactó contra un vehículo que salía de una gasolinera.

La víctima identificada como Kayson Calim, de 26 años, de Bushkill. El hombre falleció en la escena. Nadie más resultó herido en el incidente. 