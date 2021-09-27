Muere hombre del condado Berks que estuvo involucrado en tiroteo contra David Ortiz
69 News Edición en Español
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
67°
Clear
- Humidity: 64%
- Cloud Coverage:26%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:54:28 AM
- Sunset: 06:49:55 PM
Today
Increasing clouds. A shower is possible late, mainly north and west.
Tonight
Increasing clouds. A shower is possible late, mainly north and west.
Tomorrow
More clouds than sun with a few passing showers and a thunderstorm possible.
- AHB will administer Pfizer booster shots starting Friday to qualifying individuals
- PennDOT to host job fair for winter positions
- Seasonably warm and showery Tuesday, feeling like fall again Wednesday
- Careless driving charges will be filed in fatal Foster Twp. crash
- Wolf Administration announces millions in funding for child care providers
- Berks coroner seeking relatives of Birdsboro man
- Reeb Millwork to be acquired by Georgia-based Specialty Building Products
- PPL joins coalition that supports network of chargers for electric vehicles
- PennEast Pipeline drops plan for Pennsylvania-New Jersey natural gas line
- Northampton County VA gets $20K state grant