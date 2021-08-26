   WEISENBERG, PA .- Una terrible tragedia cobra la vida de una mujer en el condado Lehigh.

La oficina del forense dice que Cathy Lutterschmidt, de 60 años, se resbaló y cayó debajo de un vehículo mientras el auto estaba en movimiento.

Al accidente ocurrió el miércoles en una casa en la calle Kern en el municipio de Weisenberg.

Lutterschmidt murió en la escena y su muerte fue declarada accidental.