ALLENTOWN, PA .- La hija del ex-columnista del periodico The Morning Call, Paul Carpenter está pidiendo a la corte que agregue a su madre a una demanda civil que alega abuso sexual.

Elizabeth Texter dice que Carpenter comenzó a abusar sexualmente de ella cuando era niña.

Ella afirma que su madre Yoshiko Carpenter lo sabía y no hizo nada para detenerlo.

Un juez decidirá si la madre será incluida en la demanda el próximo mes. Paul y Yoshiko no han comentado al respecto.