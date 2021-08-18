The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a
* Flood Advisory for...
East Central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania...
Central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania...
South Central Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania...
* Until 1215 AM EDT.
* At 910 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5
inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of around
1 inch are possible.
* Flooding of some small streams and areas of poor drainage flooding
and ponding on roadways in urban areas is possible.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Allentown, Bethlehem, Northampton, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bangor,
Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, Bath, Belfast, Tatamy, and East Bangor.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 62 and 69.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&