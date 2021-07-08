CONDADO SCHUYKILL, PA .- Una mujer resultó gravemente herida luego de que, según las autoridades, un conductor causó un accidente en el condado Schuylkill el miércoles por la tarde.

La policía dice que aún está buscando al conductor que se dio a la fuga luego de este siniestro reportado poco después de las 5:30 pm de ayer en la Interestatal 81 Sur en el municipio de Manahoy.

La policía dice que este hombre conducía un SUV negro que se desvió hacia el carril izquierdo y chocó contra un Subaru Outback, conducida por la mujer herida.

Dicen que el conductor del SUV se detuvo y luego huyó. Otros dos pasajeros también resultaron heridos