Resumen del primer día de cobertura de 69 News, Edición en Español, en Puerto Rico.
LIVESTREAM
69 News en Puerto Rico: Primer día de cobertura
Right Now
30°
Clear
- Humidity: 54%
- Cloud Coverage:38%
- Wind: 8 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:14:35 AM
- Sunset: 05:15:29 PM
Today
Mostly sunny; breezy at times.
Tonight
Mostly clear and colder.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and some high clouds; chilly.
- Signature Dish: Jay's Local offers oatmeal sundae, other creative dishes
- Vo-tech students put to the test at Skills USA Competition
- Novartis keeping close watch on coronavirus
- Lehigh County working on effort to make sure everyone is counted in the 2020 census
- Health Beat: Higher rates of ALS in veterans
- Juveniles charged with felony riot after disturbance at Whitehall High School
- Several hurt in 8-vehicle crash on Route 309 in Bucks County
- Tractor-trailer hauling hay rolls onto side in Fleetwood
- UPS to expand operations in Pa., including in the Lehigh Valley
- State police looking for burglary suspects