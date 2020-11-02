Allentown shooting Nov. 1

ALLENTOWN, Pensilvania - Según la policía dos mujeres resultaron heridas en un tiroteo en Allentown el domingo por la tarde y una esta en estado de gravedad,.

La policía indicó que las mujeres recibieron disparos alrededor de las 2 p.m. en la cuadra 500 de la calle N. Emery en un callejón por la calle N. de la Sexta. 

Una mujer de 25 años fue trasladada al hospital con heridas que no ponen en peligro su vida.

La otra mujer de 24 años fue sola al hospital y luego fue trasladada a un centro de trauma local donde estaba en condición crítica, pero estable, según la policía.

Los investigadores señalaron que el tiroteo no pareció ser al azar.

El incidente sigue bajo investigación.

Cualquier persona que tenga información debe llamar a la policía de Allentown al 610-437-7721. Las personas que llaman pueden permanecer en el anonimato.

