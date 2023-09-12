READING, PA .- El departamento de estacionamiento de Reading está reduciendo el costo de las multas.

El concejo votó a favor de reducir las multas por estacionamiento de 45 dólares a 35 dólares.

El alcalde Eddie Moran dice que la medida no pretende dar un respiro a los infractores, sólo hacer que las multas sean más razonables.

Esto se produce después de que el departamento de estacionamiento de la ciudad reportó alrededor de 25 millones de dólares en multas no cobradas.