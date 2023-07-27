Allentown, PA (18103)

Hoy

Hazy sunshine, hot, and humid. Heat index around 100 degrees in the afternoon. A spotty shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon can't entirely be ruled out, some of which may contain strong wind gusts and hail. .

Esta Noche

A shower or thunderstorm in the evening, some which could have strong winds and hail; otherwise, partly cloudy and muggy.