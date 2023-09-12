CONDADO MONTGOMERY, PA .- Una junta escolar del condado Montgomery decide enviar un tema serio a un comité en vez de someterlo a votación en este momento.

El distrito escolar de Perkiomen Valley recurrió al comité, para decidir si se aprueba una política sobre el uso de los baños en las escuelas del distrito.

La junta está considerando restringir los baños, vestuarios y duchas al sexo de los estudiantes al nacer.

Los estudiantes trans-género tendrían que utilizar áreas separadas de "un solo uso".

No se ha revealdo cuándo la junta podría volver a votar sobre la propuesta.