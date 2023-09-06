POCOSON, Pa. - Estas imágenes fueron publicadas durante una conferencia de prensa esta mañana. Ahi puede ver en su pantalla al prisionero fugitivo de 34 años grabado por una cámara en la propiedad de Longwood Gardens el lunes por la noche. Muestran a Cavalcante caminando hacia el norte a las 8:21 p.m. y otra foto lo muestra caminando hacia el sur por la misma zona a las 9:33 p.m.

Longwood Gardens está fuera del perímetro establecido, por lo cual ahora la policía está cambiando la búsqueda para incluir áreas al sur de la Ruta. 1.
 
"Es evidente que Cavalcante ya ha obtenido algo de ropa y otros suministros desconocidos, y queremos minimizar cualquier oportunidad de obtener algo más" Dice George Bivens, teniente de PSP.
 
La policía le pide a la gente que mantenga las puertas cerradas... porque parece que ya a robado cosas como una mochila, una sudadera y otros objetos desconocidos. Sin embargo, las fotos confirman que Cavalcante no ha cambiado su apariencia.
 
Los vecinos de la nueva zona de búsqueda recibieron una llamada esta mañana advirtiéndoles de su presencia... algunos dicen que van a cambiar cosas en su rutina para manteserse seguros... como por donde caminan a las mascotas...
 
"Solíamos ir a una zona muy boscosa que estaba cerca, con sombra, lejos del sol y así sucesivamente. Lo cambiamos, decidimos que no podemos hacer eso porque podríamos encontrarnos en una posición vulnerable". Dice Jim Campbell, residente de Pocopson Township
 
Dos distritos escolares de la zona también cancelaron clases hoy. Bivens le pide al público estar atentos, reportar cualquier actividad sospechosa y...
 
"Por favor aseguren casas, edificios y vehículos". Dice Bivens