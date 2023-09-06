POCOSON, Pa. - Estas imágenes fueron publicadas durante una conferencia de prensa esta mañana. Ahi puede ver en su pantalla al prisionero fugitivo de 34 años grabado por una cámara en la propiedad de Longwood Gardens el lunes por la noche. Muestran a Cavalcante caminando hacia el norte a las 8:21 p.m. y otra foto lo muestra caminando hacia el sur por la misma zona a las 9:33 p.m.
Weather Alert
Bulletin: ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 101. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Morris, Hunterdon and Southeastern Burlington. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Western Chester and Western Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Dia 6 en la busqueda de asesino convicto Danelo Cavalcante
Ahora
- Humedad: 49%
- Nubosidad: 34%
- Viento: 8 mph
- Índice de UV: 5 Moderado
- Amanecer: 06:33:28 AM
- Atardecer: 07:26:23 PM
Hoy
Mostly sunny skies and continued hot and humid.
Esta Noche
Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy.
Mañana
Sunshine mixing with clouds, still rather hot and humid. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible.
