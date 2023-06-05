BETHLEHEM, PA .-En Bethlehem se selecciona el jurado en el caso federal de un maestro y entrenador de deportes, acusado de tener una relación sexual con una estudiante.

Christopher Schweikert de Coplay, enfrenta cargos por poseer pornografia infantil y transportar a un menor para actividades sexuales ilegales.

También recibe acusaciones de dar alcohol y cocaína a esa estudiante y enfrenta cargos estatales.

Schweikert de 27 años fue maestro y entrenador de voleibol para el equipo femenil en la escuela secundaria de Freedom