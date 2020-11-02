coronavirus cases generic

DOVER, Delaware (AP) - La División de Salud Pública de Delaware emitió multas a seis establecimientos en octubre por no seguir las pautas destinadas a prevenir la propagación del coronavirus.

El Delaware State News informó que las multas oscilaron entre $ 100 y $ 15,000.

La multa más grande fue emitida a BPG Sports, que opera un complejo deportivo en Wilmington. El estado dijo que los estudiantes atletas no se cubrieron la cara en 30 juegos de voleibol. Se evaluó a la empresa con $ 500 por violación, lo que resultó en una multa de $ 15,000.

Otros multados incluyen restaurantes, un hotel y un American Legion Post.

