ALLENTOWN, PA .- Un incendio daña parte de una casa en Allentown.

Los bomberos fueron llamados justo antes de las once y media esta mañana, a la vivienda en la cuadra 700 de la calle East Allen.

El video parece mostrar que un porche en el lado de la propiedad fue destruido por completo.

Los bomberos dicen que al menos dos adultos estaban en la casa en ese momento pero lograron salir a salvo con sus mascotas. No se ha revelado que provocó el incendio.