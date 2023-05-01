NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...A line of showers with strong wind gusts up to 45 mph will impact portions of northeastern New Castle, Ocean, Camden, Mercer, Somerset, north central Atlantic, central Salem, southern Hunterdon, southeastern Morris, Gloucester, Burlington, central Monmouth, Middlesex, Montgomery, southeastern Lehigh, Bucks, eastern Chester, Philadelphia and Delaware Counties through 1145 PM EDT... At 1058 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers with strong winds along a line extending from Pipersville to Woodbury Heights. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Philadelphia, Toms River, Trenton, Camden, Wilmington, New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, West Chester, Somerville, Gloucester City, Somerset, Edison, Lakewood, Cherry Hill, Old Bridge, Bensalem, Jackson, Howell, East Brunswick and Evesham. This includes the following highways... New Jersey Turnpike between exits 1 and 12. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 317 and 359. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 46. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 40. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 11 and 23. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 26 and 43. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 31. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 76. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 27. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 19. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 67 and 91, and between mile markers 116 and 133. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 31 and 44. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH