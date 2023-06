Hoy

Mostly sunny and hot but still not humid. There may be an afternoon spotty shower or t-storm, especially in the Poconos or North Jersey.

Esta Noche

Partly to mostly cloudy with a spotty shower or thunderstorm, but nothing widespread.

Mañana

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with a few scattered showers, especially the first part of the day. Some sun developing later.